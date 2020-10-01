Andhra Pradesh govt posts Anil Kumar Singhal as Principal Health Secretary

: The Andhra Pradesh government



on Wednesday transferred the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages several temples including the cash-rich hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, Anil Kumar Singhal, and posted him as the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

The 1993 batch IAS officer had been serving as EO since May 2017. Last week, he was empanelled as Additional Secretary in the Union Government.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen that Singhal render his services to the state rather than going back to the Centre, official sources said.

He has been given the crucial charge of the Health Department as the battle on the dreaded coronavirus is continuing.

K S Jawahar Reddy, the 1990 batch IAS officer currently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Health) is tipped to be appointed as the Executive Officer of soon.

For the time being, A V Dharma Reddy, currently additional EO of TTD, has been asked to hold full additional charge of the executive officer, as per an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

Meanwhile, 2003 batch IAS officer Babu Ahamed, who returned to the cadre after a year-long study in Oxford, has been appointed as the Managing Director of AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation.

Babu has also been given additional charge as special officer of the AP-Amul project and Chief Executive Officer of AP Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock, as per the Chief Secretarys order.

