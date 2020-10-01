Andhra Pradesh govt posts Anil Kumar Singhal as Principal Health Secretary

-
ALSO READ
TTD to auction 50 properties, denies allegations against the move
Andhra Pradesh reports 6,235 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 631,749
Health ministry backs unlocking, says lives important, livelihood too
Andhra Pradesh logs 10,000 plus cases, 75 deaths; tally mounts to 465,000
Delhi to Andhra, states take slow and steady steps to exit lockdown
-
: The Andhra Pradesh government
on Wednesday transferred the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages several temples including the cash-rich hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, Anil Kumar Singhal, and posted him as the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.
The 1993 batch IAS officer had been serving as TTD EO since May 2017. Last week, he was empanelled as Additional Secretary in the Union Government.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen that Singhal render his services to the state rather than going back to the Centre, official sources said.
He has been given the crucial charge of the Health Department as the battle on the dreaded coronavirus is continuing.
K S Jawahar Reddy, the 1990 batch IAS officer currently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Health) is tipped to be appointed as the Executive Officer of TTD soon.
For the time being, A V Dharma Reddy, currently additional EO of TTD, has been asked to hold full additional charge of the executive officer, as per an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.
Meanwhile, 2003 batch IAS officer Babu Ahamed, who returned to the cadre after a year-long study in Oxford, has been appointed as the Managing Director of AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation.
Babu has also been given additional charge as special officer of the AP-Amul project and Chief Executive Officer of AP Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock, as per the Chief Secretarys order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU