Thermometer, glucometer among four devices notified as drugs for regulation

Commonly used like nebulizers, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and glucometers have been notified as drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, a step which will enable the government to ensure their quality and performance.

The Controller General of (DCGI) would regulate the import, manufacture and sale of these devices from January 1, 2020.

All these devices will have to be registered under the quality parameters prescribed under Rules 2017 and other standards set by the (BIS) certification.

The Technical Advisory Body (DTAB), the country's highest advisory body, had approved the proposal to include nebulizers, blood pressure monitoring devices, digital thermometers and glucometers under the purview of the

"The has through a notification dated December 3, specified devices intended for use in humans for internal or external use in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of or in human beings or animals, to be included in the definition of drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; effective from January 1, 2020," the notification read.

Currently, only 23 are monitored for quality by the country's drug regulator.

With four new devices being notified, 27 medical devices now fall under the definition of drugs under the Act.

The other medical equipments are sold without any quality checks or clinical trials.

The ministry has proposed expanding the list of devices in eight new categories, under the definition of 'drugs' to bring them under the purview of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The eight categories include implantable medical devices, equipment, CT scan equipment, defibrillators, machines, PET equipment, machines and bone marrow cell separator.

The proposal to bring high-end medical devices like implants, machines , and CT scan equipment, machines under the purview of the is



under consideration.

Once the proposal gets approved, it would mean companies which are engaged in manufacture and import of these will have to seek necessary permission or license from the of