Business Standard

Thirty-six held after communal clash over religious flag in Gujarat's Savli

Two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other over putting up a religious flag in Savli town in Gujarat's Vadodara district, a police official said on Monday, adding 36 people have been arrested

Topics
Gujarat | Communal clashes | Religious controversy

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

Two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other over putting up a religious flag in Savli town in Gujarat's Vadodara district, a police official said on Monday, adding 36 people have been arrested.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after a group of people objected to members of another community trying to put up a religious flag alongside their flag on an electricity pole in Dhamiji ka Dera locality, a Savli police station official said.

"The matter escalated and both the communities started hurling stones at each other. Nobody was injured but a vehicle and a shop were damaged by rioters," said Savli police station sub-inspector, AR Mahida.

Cross First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged by both the groups on late Saturday night, following which a case was registered for rioting, unlawful assembly, rash act endangering human life etc of the Indian Penal Code against 43 people, Mahida said.

A total of 36 people from both communities have been arrested so far, he said.

Police security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive area and the situation is under control, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 12:11 IST

