Those who seek votes in cow's name should also provide fodder: Kejriwal

It is a "sin" to seek votes in the name of cows, said on Sunday even as he accused the BJP-led government of not allocating sufficient funds for cattle fodder.

The (AAP) chief visited a cow shelter in Sonipat's village Saidpur.

"It is wrong to seek votes and play politics in the name of cows which is currently happening in the country," Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering in the village.

"I feel, may be I am wrong, that it is a sin to seek votes in the name of cows," he said.

He claimed the government was running the "country's best" cow shelter in Bawana.

"Nobody knows that the country's best cow shelter is being run by the government," he said.

He accused the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of not releasing funds for cow fodder.

"In Delhi, the MCD is supposed to contribute Rs 20 and the is supposed to contribute Rs 5 for cow (fodder) per day. But raised it to Rs 20 from Rs 5 so that Rs 40 could be contributed per cow per day," Kejriwal said.

"Now, the is giving Rs 20 per cow per day but the BJP-led MCD has not released funds for the last three years," he claimed.

Kejriwal also accused Manohar Lal Khattar-led government of not paying enough for cow fodder.

"I have come to know that the government releases Rs 140 per cow per year. It works out to be around 40 paise for a cow per day," he said.

"I want to say that if you seek votes in the name of cows, then you should also pay enough for their fodder," he said.