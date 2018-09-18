'Will offer Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians who allow misdeeds on themselves'

The chief of Party (AAP), Naveen Jaihind, gave a shocking statement on Tuesday, which has strirred up a controversy.

Alleging ineptitude in the handling of Rewari gang-rape case and insinuating at the compensation of Rs two Lakhs by the state government, Jaihind said his AAP is willing to pay Rs 20 lakh to any for allowing 'kukarm' (misdeed) on them by 10 people.

"I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' on themselves by 10 people, are they valuing someone's honour at Rs 2 lakh," Jaihind told reporters here.

Attacking the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, the said that the state is being run by the "Kauravas" where women are being assaulted every day, while is acting like the blind king, "Dhritasrashtra".

Jaihind said, "Our Khattar has become a Dhritarashtra. The has completely failed. It's 'Kaurava' rule in "

The AAP leader's comment came after the victim in the alleged Rewari gangrape was given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh by the Khattar government, which the victim's family returned. He further said that apart from financial compensation, the victim should get speedy justice.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area. In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in

has directed the police to take stringent action against the accused in the case.

