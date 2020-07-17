JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ED questions Congress leader Pawan Bansal in railway bribery case
Business Standard

Three militants killed, 2 security personnel injured in Kulgam encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of Kulgam district

Topics
Kulgam encounter | Jammu and Kashmir | militants

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

indian army, border, kashmir, china, pakistan
The search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Three militants were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Three militants were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries in the operation, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU