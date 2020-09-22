Three months posting at district hospital must for PG medical student

-
ALSO READ
For first time, ITBP deploys female doctors at forward locations in Ladakh
Maharashtra extends insurance cover to private doctors who die of Covid-19
Raincoats, helmets protect Kolkata, Haryana doctors in coronavirus fight
Spicejet launches cargo-on-seat flights to carry essentials amid Covid-19
Doctor's Day: How coronavirus has made life an emergency drill for medics
-
New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Board of Governors in Super-session of Medical Council of India have framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MD/MS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions-- they shall undergo a compulsory residential rotation of three months in district hospitals or district health system as a part of the course curriculum.
"Such rotation shall take place in the 3rd or 4th or 5th semester of the postgraduate programme. This rotation shall be termed as 'District Residency Programme' (DRP) and will be implemented with the PG (broad speciality) batch joining in 2020-2021. And the postgraduate medical student undergoing training shall be termed as a 'District Resident'," read the new notification.
The main objectives of the DRP would be-- (i) to expose the postgraduate student to the district health system and involve them in health care services being provided at the district hospital for learning while serving; (ii) to acquaint them with the planning, implementation, monitoring and assessment of outcomes of the national health programmes at the district level; (iii) to orient them to promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative services being provided by various categories of healthcare professionals under the umbrella of National Health Mission.
For the purpose of this programme, the district health hospital should be at least 100-bedded hospital with medical facilities.
The clinical responsibilities assigned to the district residents would include serving in outpatient, inpatient, casualty and other areas, and encompass night duties. The district resident will work under the overall directions and supervision of the District Residency Programme Coordinator (DRPC).
The district residents would be trained in diagnostic/laboratories services, pharmacy services, forensic services, general clinical duties, managerial roles and public health programmes etc. They may also be posted in national research unit sites, said the government notification.
According to the latest notification, satisfactory completion of the District Residency shall be an essential condition before the candidate is allowed to appear in the final examination of the respective postgraduate course.
The state government shall provide appropriate amenities to the district Residents, including, amongst others, suitable accommodation, transportation to workplace (if living quarters are far away), security, especially for lady residents, it said.
The district residents will also get additional honorarium as a token of recognition of their contribution to the healthcare services of the States. In addition, the concerned governments may make provisions to incentivize postings to remote and difficult areas, and encourage volunteering by postgraduate students to serve at these places, said the notification.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU