Maharashtra extends insurance cover to private doctors who die of Covid-19

The government has



extended Rs 50 lakh cover to private doctors who die of infection during the pandemic, an official said on Friday.

In a circular issued on Thursday, director of state Health Services Dr Sadhana Tayde said the cover, which is being given to doctors in government and semi- government services, has now been extended to private medical practitioners who succumb to the infection.

Referring to a letter dated April 9 about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package - Scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, she said the provisions of the same be followed for private doctors as well.

Welcoming the move, president of the Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter Dr Santosh Kadam said it had been a long-standing demand to extend the insurance cover to private doctors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)