Maharashtra extends insurance cover to private doctors who die of Covid-19

The Maharashtra government has
extended Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to private doctors who die of coronavirus infection during the pandemic, an official said on Friday.
In a circular issued on Thursday, director of state Health Services Dr Sadhana Tayde said the insurance cover, which is being given to doctors in government and semi- government services, has now been extended to private medical practitioners who succumb to the infection.
Referring to a letter dated April 9 about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package - Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, she said the provisions of the same be followed for private doctors as well.
Welcoming the move, president of the Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter Dr Santosh Kadam said it had been a long-standing demand to extend the insurance cover to private doctors.
