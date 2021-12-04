Three teams of NDRF deployed in Vishakhapatnam in wake of Cyclone 'Jawad'

-
As Cyclone "Jawad" is expected to hit North Andhra Pradesh on early Saturday morning, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Vishakhapatnam on Friday.
Speaking to ANI, NDRF Sub-inspector Satyanarayan said, "We are a total of three teams that are deployed here. Two other teams are kept as reserves. We shall respond to any untoward situation to rescue people and do our best to avoid any mishap or loss. We shall clear all the roads of any debris if there are any landslides or uprooting of trees. Also, we will rescue any person who is drowning in the flood-affected areas."
NDRF Head Constable Rama Rao said, "We are all set & alert 24x7 for any eventuality. The main concerns are landslides & the uprooting of trees. We have to clear roads quickly to avoid any traffic problems. We have multitalented personnel who can respond to any situation."
Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday directed all state and Central agencies to follow each necessary protocol to ensure "no scope for loss of lives and to minimize the damage of property" as Cyclonic storm "Jawad" is expected to reach North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by Saturday morning.
Gauba's direction came while chairing National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting here.Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central agencies, the Cabinet Secretary also directed that all fishermen and vessels which are out at sea must be accounted for by the concerned states for which required assistance would be provided by Coast Guard and other Central agencies in this regard.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) apprised that the Cyclone is expected to reach the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 (Saturday) morning.
"Thereafter, it will recurve and move towards the West Bengal coast. The cyclone would bring with it heavy to very heavy rainfall. Wind speeds ranging up to 90-100 kmph accompanied by tidal waves are expected," the IMD mentioned in the meeting.
Chief Secretaries and senior officers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them.
