Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, Noida, nearby areas in next 2 hours

India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas within the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar," the weather forecasting agency added.

