World Test C'ships finals in 2023, 2025 to be hosted in Lord's: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that the Lord's Cricket Ground in London will be hosting the World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025.
In 2021, the WTC final was shifted from Ageas Bowl, Southampton to Lord's due to COVID-19, where New Zealand defeated India to be crowned as the inaugural WTC champions.
"The IBC Board approved Lord's Cricket Ground as the host for the ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and 2025," stated ICC in an official statement.
Earlier, former India cricketer and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori has been appointed to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricket Committee as current player representatives.
Apart from them, former West Indies cricketer Roger Harper has been appointed as the second past player representative.
"Daniel Vettori and VVS Laxman have also been appointed to the ICC Men's Cricket Committee as current player representatives, while Roger Harper has been appointed as the second past player representative, joining Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena," stated ICC.
ICC also announced the host countries for the next major ICC tournaments in the women's category, with India to host the marquee 50-over 2025 World Cup.
The next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy in 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event.
Bangladesh will be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup for the second time around.
