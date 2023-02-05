JUST IN
TMC releases manifesto for Tripura polls, vows Bengal model of development
Himachal BJP lauds Modi as 'world leader' in working committee resolution
Tharoor condoles Musharraf's demise, calls him foe-turned-real force
300k doses of intranasal Covid vaccine sent to hospitals: Krishna Ella
After 2 failed attempts to elect Delhi mayor, House to convene Monday
Time has come for farmers to run the country: KCR at BRS' national rally
Relax paddy procurement norms to help farmers in Cauvery delta: Stalin
Challenge to energy security, access should be deliberated upon: R K Singh
Kenya expects tourist footfalls from India to reach pre-pandemic level
Nothing is impossible for youngsters of India, says Modi at Jaipur Mahakhel
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Himachal BJP lauds Modi as 'world leader' in working committee resolution
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

TMC releases manifesto for Tripura polls, vows Bengal model of development

The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on Sunday, promising 200k new jobs, Rs 1,000 per month for school students in classes 4 to 8 and unemployed youths

Topics
TMC | Tripura elections | bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
Photo: Twitter

The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on Sunday, promising 2 lakh new jobs, Rs 1,000 per month for school students in classes 4 to 8 and unemployed youths, and social welfare schemes on the lines of those in West Bengal.

The manifesto was launched a day ahead of party chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state. The TMC is fighting 28 assembly seats in the February 16 election.

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu said that if the party is voted to power in the state, it will create 2 lakh jobs in five years with 50,000 new jobs in the first year itself.

"All vacant posts in the government departments will be filled up on mission mode," he said.

"The TMC will provide assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to jobless youths, and 10,323 retrenched teachers will also get the benefit until their legal matter is resolved," he said.

The TMC promised a skill university, student credit cards and easy loans for those who want to pursue higher education.

"Rs 1,000 annual stipend will be given to the students in classes 4 to 8," he said.

West Bengal Industries Minister Shashi Panja said the Trinamool Congress is committed to implement welfare schemes such as Kanyashri and Lakkhir Bhandar, among others, in the Northeastern state.

TMC's state in-charge Rajib Banerjee said the promises made in the manifesto will be implemented in true spirit if the party is voted to power.

"Our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee do what they promise unlike others," he said.

Claiming that no other state in the country has seen as much growth as West Bengal in the last 11 years, he said the manifesto has been formulated in accordance with the "Bengal model of development".

The West Bengal chief minister will reach Tripura on Monday to lead the party's election campaign, state TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas said, adding that during her visit, she will hold a roadshow and address a rally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TMC

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU