TMC workers protest across Bengal over alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress activists
took out rallies across West Bengal on Thursday, protesting against an alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram.
Protests were held in different parts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri districts, and Trinamool Congress supporters briefly blocked roads in some areas.
They shouted slogans against the BJP, accusing it of conspiring against Banerjee.
The ruling party activists took to the streets and burnt tyres to protest against her political conspirators in Nadigram's Birulia Bazar area where Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections on Wednesday.
A scuffle broke out between the Trinamool Congress activists and a group of BJP workers in the Birulia area this morning but the situation was soon brought under control, police said.
Prayers were held by Trinamool Congress workers in various temples and shrines of Pirbaba (Mazar) in Nandigram for her speedy recovery.
She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.
Banerjee had on Wednesday alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" in Nandigram, hours after she filed nomination as a Trinamool Congress candidate from the high-profile seat.
She is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in the Nandigram constituency that will go to poll on April 1 in the second phase.
The eight-phased elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
