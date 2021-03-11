Six states including Kerala account for 85.91% of new coronavirus cases

-
Six States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
22,854 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new COVID-19 cases at 13,659 (almost 60 per cent of the daily new cases). Kerala follows with 2,475 while Punjab reported 1,393 new cases.
India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,89,226 today. The present active caseload in the country now stands at 1.68 per cent of India's total positive cases.
126 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 82.54 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (54). Punjab follows with 17 daily deaths and Kerala reported14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Nineteen States/UTs including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh, have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry, more than 2.56 cr (2,56,85,011) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,78,168 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.
These include 71,97,100 HCWs (1st dose), 40,13,249 HCWs (2nd dose), 70,54,659 FLWs (1st dose) and 6,37,281 FLWs (2nd Dose), 9,67,058 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 58,15,664 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.
As on Day-54 of the vaccination drive (10th March, 2021), total 13,17,357 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 10,30,243 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,299 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,87,114 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.
