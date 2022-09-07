TMS Ep254: India-Bangladesh ties, Hindi films, OPEC output cut, NAFIS

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and the two leaders pledged to strengthen economic ties. They also signed seven pacts, mostly focusing on bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, including water sharing. Against this backdrop, today’s segment will explore whether or not the ties between the two countries have shaped the way New Delhi wanted, and the also the likely impact of the latest agreements

Did you know that the parents of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray were from Kishoreganj district of Bangladesh? Ray had also toyed with the idea of making a film on 1971 liberation. But he didn’t. Ray was more concerned with the travails of refugees than the politics. Indian cinema has come a long way since then, picking up the thread from where Ray left. But, of late, Hindi cinema has been going through a rough patch. Big stars are losing the sparkle and most movies are biting the dust.

Shares of multiplex chains have recently seen a jump due to the high hopes from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. Moving on, the European countries are bracing for a winter sans gas as supplies remain disrupted from Russia. And oil prices are again above 95 dollars per barrel on the supply cut decision by OPEC+. The bitter energy crisis is hurting oil and gas companies back home. So what is the road ahead for investors?

After the markets, let us move on to a technology which will help in tracking and catching lawbreakers. A database of fingerprints is being created by the government. This episode of the podcast tells more.