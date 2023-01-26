JUST IN
Telangana governor hoists national flag at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day
Business Standard

TN governor unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday unfurled the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Republic Day | Chennai

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday unfurled the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.

National Anthem was sung during the occasion.

Floral petals were showered by the Indian Air Force helicopters. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Stalin welcomed the Governor and introduced him to Police and Defence personnel.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 11:26 IST

