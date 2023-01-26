JUST IN
Hindenburg Research: All you need to know about US-based investment firm
AAP to contest in 'as many seats as possible' in Nagaland assembly polls
Responsibility of all to strengthen the republic: Arvind Kejriwal on R-Day
India reports 132 new coronavirus cases, active tally decline to 1,906
Delhi: Multi-layer security cover in place for Republic Day celebrations
Overcast conditions prevail in Delhi on R-Day, min temp settles at 12.8C
We support importance of free press around the world: US on BBC documentary
I wish we move ahead unitedly: PM Modi extends greetings on R-Day
110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection
Egyptian president to witness Republic Day Parade as chief guest today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Hindenburg Research: All you need to know about US-based investment firm
icon-arrow-left
TN governor unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in Chennai
Business Standard

Telangana governor hoists national flag at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the event

Topics
Telangana govt | Telangana | Raj Bhavan tunnel

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Governor hoists national flag at Raj Bhavan on Republic day
Telangana Governor hoists national flag at Raj Bhavan on Republic day. Representative Image

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the event.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar, DGP Anjani Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Governor felicitated noted Telugu music director M M Keeravani whose song from the film 'RRR' won the Golden Globe award recently, lyricist Chandra Bose who penned the song, table tennis player Akula Sreeja, M Bala Latha who trains IAS aspirants, K Lokeswari (para-athletics) and Bhagwan Mahavir Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (NGO) on the occasion.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner, with a ceremonial parade, as per the instructions issued by the Central government.

The high court passed the order after hearing a petition seeking a direction to the government to organise the parade as part of the celebrations.

Counsel of the petitioner contended that earlier Republic Day was celebrated at Parade Ground here in a grand manner and many people used to visit and witness the celebrations (which was not happening now).

Relations between the Raj Bhavan and the BRS government in the state are not on the best of terms with Soundararajan complaining of protocol not being followed with regard to her office, while the government has expressed reservations about some Bills pending with the Governor and her style of functioning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana govt

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 11:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU