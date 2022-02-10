To ensure safety, Delhi govt orders audit of high-risk food biz

-
-
The Delhi government has ordered an audit of all types of high-risk food business premises in the national capital by engaging a third-party audit agency, officials said on Thursday.
High-risk food business premises include those dealing in milk and dairy products, meat and such other items, sweet shops and slaughterhouses.
The department of food safety has a panel of third-party agencies that conduct an audit of such establishments, officials said.
The food safety department's order, issued on Wednesday, directed audit of all types of high-risk food business premises by engaging third party audit agency and to promote all FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) initiatives in their respective districts under MOU (2021-22) with immediate effect.
During the audit, the teams will visit these premises and inspect their kitchen and processing system, a department official said.
If any shortcoming is noticed, the establishments are notified and given time for making amends. In the second round of visits, it is verified that all the laid down food safety norms and guidelines are followed, he added.
If found lacking in observing these measures, a penalty will be imposed on the establishment concerned, he said.
Another official said it would be a surprise audit, saying, No prior information will be given to the businesses.
The department will have to ask the third-party auditing agency. It depends on the availability of the training partner and the time allocated by them. However, we have started and by the end of the week, the auditing will hopefully begin, he said.
In 2019, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued an order mandating food safety audit of food businesses holding central licenses and falling under high-risk categories.
These food companies are required to get safety audits done by a recognised audit agency at intervals specified by the authority, the order said.
