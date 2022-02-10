Ramanujacharya is still relevant today: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Saint Ramanujacharya is still relevant today and his 'Statue of Equality' will spread his teachings, ideals, values for years to come, Defence Minister here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering after attending the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of the 11th century saint, Singh said : "I see this magnificent and giant 'Statue of Equality' of Swami Ramanujacharya as his reincarnation. I am confident that through this statue his teachings, ideals, values will spread for many years to come".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 inaugurated a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts.

Singh said Ramanujacharya worked on removing inequalities 1,000 years ago and spread the message of equality of all and opened 'Vaishnav' sampradaya to all castes.

"Today we desire to be free from caste and resolve to build a harmonious India. Ramanujacharya declared equality in Bhakti 1,000 years ago," he said.

The 'Statue of Equality' commemorates Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

Ramanujacharya preached that Bhakti was above all castes and traditions and advocated equality of all castes for worship of God, the Union Minister said adding due to his efforts Bhakti movement reached the masses.

The saint believed that hymn of knowledge is in Bhakti of God and beginning of true Bhakti will be through self-less action. It was due to Ramanujacharya that Bhakti movement reached North India, he said.

Singh further said Ramanujacharya is still relevant today. His teachings are very helpful in eradicating inequalities still prevalent in the society.

Solutions for the challenges facing the government and society manifest in Ramanujacharya's teachings, the senior BJP leader said adding "I am confident that Ramanujacharya's statue will continue to inspire us to follow on the path of Ramanujacharya's teachings".

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar also spoke on the occassion.

The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanujacharya.

