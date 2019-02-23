Top 10 biz headlines: Adani's airport bid, Railways job bonanza, and more

1. Lenders may refuse to take RCom's request for release of Rs 260 crore

The lenders to (RCom) are unlikely to agree to the company’s request for the release of Rs 260 crore, which it received as income-tax refunds and is lying in its bank account, to pay Swedish equipment maker Ericsson, said sources. Read more...

2. Railways set to launch massive recruitment drive to fill up 131,000 posts

is set to come out with an "IndicativeNotice" on Saturday, initiating the process for filling up 131,000 vacancies. The transporter had recently faced criticism over the timing of the announcement of these vacancies, as the Election Commission expected to come out with a notification for Lok Sabha polls early next month. Read more...

3. group wants AAI aid to block Adani's bid for Mumbai airport

The group is planning to exercise the right of first refusal to stall the group’s entry into Mumbai airport, but high debt may force it to seek help from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Read more...

4. Domestic IT firms may face growth headwinds in second half of 2019

Indian information technology (IT) service providers are likely to face growth headwinds in the second half of 2019, as concerns over less discretionary spend in the US owing to lower gross domestic product (GDP) growth coupled with uncertainty over Brexit will put a brake on the overall deal flow. Read more...

5. Jet Airways shareholders give consent to debt-equity conversion

Shareholders of Jet Airways have given their nod for conversion of the airline’s debt into equity, and the appointment of lenders’ nominees on the board. The members approved five enabling resolutions in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday, which will pave the way for an issuance of 114 million shares to lenders as part of the resolution plan. Read more...

6. Rate cuts possible in April, inflation may remain low in 1 year: Economists

Minutes of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting indicate that there would be more rate cuts in the coming days and the dovish stance would continue for long, economists say. Read more...

7. Builder not giving occupancy certificate for your house? Here's what to do

Amit Kumar booked a flat in an upcoming project in Noida Extension. Now, the builder is asking him to take possession of the property without producing an occupancy certificate (OC) for the apartment. Kumar, on his part, has already paid the full amount outstanding to the developer within 30 days from the date of issue of the letter of possession. Read more...

8. Millennials will drive Airbnb's growth in India, says co-founder

Online homestay company Airbnb Inc. sees a huge growth potential in India on the back of a rising middle class and millennial travel buffs, shifting its focus to domestic travel in a “compelling" country, according to a Livemint report.

9. Only nine crops account for two-thirds of global food output, finds FAO report

As few as nine crops account for two-thirds of the global food output, and on-farm crop diversity has declined significantly over the decades as farmers have switched from traditional production systems that utilise farmers’ varieties and landraces to modern production systems depending on officially released varieties, shows a report on global biodiversity of food and agriculture, released on Friday.

10. DNS server to be launched soon to protect users from malware

The government will soon launch a public domain name system (DNS) server that could protect users from any malware or phishing with enhanced security features as well as faster response time, a senior official of the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) told ET.