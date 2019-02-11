Top 10 business headlines: Angel tax row, R-Power vs Edelweiss, and more

In the danger zone: Why regulating drones is a policy challenge for India

If you thought disruption of flights due to sightings of drones was a problem only for Heathrow and Gatwick airports in the UK or in the US, think again. With over an estimated half a million commercial drones already in the Indian skies — roughly a ratio of 700 to a single aircraft — the risk of drones to airplanes could be as serious as in developed countries. Read on...

Global online marketplace giant has indefinitely put on hold its plans to buy stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, it is learnt. According to sources in the know, is also reassessing the More retail chain stake buy, as it is at the moment unsure of India’s retail climate. Read on...

The revenue department has stepped in to address the concern of start-ups about harassment by the income tax department. The complaints relate to money being debited from frozen bank accounts of at least two start-ups. Read on...

A Business Standard analysis of defence capital allocations, the crucial component of the defence budget that buys new weapons and equipment, reveals that it has risen by barely 5 per cent in real terms each year, in the last decade. This is after accounting for inflation and foreign exchange rate variation (FERV). Read on...

The strongly worded letter is dated February 6. It asks the regulator to issue a “cease and desist” instruction from engaging in “market abuse”, which allegedly led to its share price plunging 57 per cent in two days. Read on...

Artificial intelligence (AI) and (ML) are the new buzzwords in the broking community. Large brokers are using these technologies to help their customers make investing decisions and get personalised services of the kind offered by e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Read on...

The (RBI) is having second thoughts on its currency intervention strategy and may include offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF) markets in its field of operations. This is to torpedo the activities of speculators dragging the rupee to record lows. Read on...

Private equity (PE) firms and have expressed interest in investing in Flipkart’s digital payments arm, PhonePe Pvt. Ltd, according to Livemint report.

The government is setting up infrastructure for charging electric vehicles (EVs) in some busy areas of the Capital where cars can be recharged for as low as Rs 30 for a 15-minute top-up, according to The Economic Times report.

The (RBI), in its Monetary Policy last week, tweaked norms for risk-weights on bank loans to NBFCs in a bid to free up capital for lending. But many public sector banks (PSBs) may well choose to shore up their capital ratios rather than grow their loan books, according to The Hindu BusinessLine report.

