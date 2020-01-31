Top 10 business headlines: Economic survey to be tabled in Parliament

-
FY20 tax revenue estimate to be cut
Economic slowdown and reduction in corporation tax rates will require the government to trim its tax revenue projection for 2019-20 in the upcoming Budget by Rs 1-1.5 trillion, the biggest seen in recent times to arrive at a realistic target. Read here
Economic Survey to be tabled today
The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-20 today, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21. Read here
RBI nod to Kotak Bank promoters' plan to cap voting rights
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given in-principle approval to its proposal on stake reduction in the bank and capping the promoters’ voting rights. Read here
After decades, Rahul Bajaj steps down
After several decades at the helm, Bajaj group patriarch Rahul Bajaj will step down as chairman of the holding company, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finserv.
Read here
India Inc gears for Brexit
Indian companies which have a significant presence in the United Kingdom are preparing for Britain’s exit from the European Union on Friday by cutting jobs and relocating plants and staff. Read here
Bajaj Auto Q3 results
Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto put up a better-than-expected performance in the December quarter, driven by an uptick in exports, favourable exchange rates, and better product mix. Read here
Budget wishlist
Long-term capital gains Industry players expect the government to exempt tax on long -term capital gains (LTCG) arising on sale of listed equity shares. Read here
Gold demand in India down 18% in Q3
Gold demand in India in the December quarter dropped 18 per cent over the same period in the previous year to an eight-year low of 194.3 tonnes, said the World Gold Council (WGC) in its 2019 Gold Demand Trend Report. Read here
Bank Deposit Cover may be Doubled to Rs 2 Lakh
The government is discussing a proposal to double the insurance cover on bank deposits to Rs 2 lakh and an announcement to this effect may be made in the February 1 budget, said several people with knowledge of the matter, reports the Economic Times.
Indian Control Clause for Insurance may go
The Centre is likely to drop the clause that mandates control of insurance companies by Indian promoters as it seeks to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the industry to 74 per cent from 49 per cent according to the Economic Times
