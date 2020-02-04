Top events of the day: AAP manifesto release, LIC unions strike against IPO

-
AAP manifesto likely
The AAP is likely to release its election manifesto on Tuesday, party leader Sanjay Singh has said. In the last three days of election campaigning, AAP will intensify its campaign through 500 members of its frontal organisations. Read here
OPEC+ technical panel to meet today to discuss coronavirus impact
OPEC and non-OPEC's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) has scheduled a meeting over Feb. 4-5 in Vienna to assess the impact of China's new coronavirus on oil demand, OPEC+
Delhi elections: Rahul, Priyanka to campaign
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold four rallies here during campaign for the assembly elections in the national capital. Read here
LIC staff to hold one-hour strike on Feb 4 against IPO move
Life Insurance Corporation of India employees will hold a nationwide one-hour strike on February 4 in protest against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget proposal to sell a part of the Central government's holding in the state run financial institution
Arch rivals India, Pakistan face off in U-19 World Cup semi final
Four-time champions India take on Pakistan in the U-19 World Cricket Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Tuesday
Q3 earnings
Watch out for the December quarter results of 105 companies, including Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor Company, and Titan among others.
