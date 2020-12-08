Top Headlines: Amit Shah to meet farmers late evening, PV sales rise

to meet farmers at 7 pm

Home Minister will meet representatives of farmers at 7 p.m. in Delhi to discuss reforms in India's agriculture market that have sparked protests leading to nationwide shutdown on Tuesday. Read here

Not worried about budget deficit: FM

India will not worry about missing its budget deficit target as it seeks to step up spending to support the economy, its Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The government will ensure that state-owned enterprises continue with capital expenditure, she said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. Read here

Jio to launch 5G in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021, said Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday in the inaugural speech at the India Mobile Congress 2020. Sharing his ideas to make India the world’s preeminent digital society with ease of living for all, Reliance Jio chairman said the country is among the best digitally connected nations in the world, and in order to maintain the lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. Read here

PV retail sales rise 4.17% in November



Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales grew by 4.17 per cent in November to 2,91,001 units from 2,79,365 units in the corresponding period last year, while two-wheeler sales dropped 21.40 per cent to 14,13,378 units from 17,98,201 units in the year-ago period. Read here

90-yr-old British woman 1st in world to get jab

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its rapid clinical approval. Read here