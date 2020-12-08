Top Headlines: Amit Shah to meet farmers late evening, PV sales rise

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7 pm for talks as Bharat Bandh continues
Bharat Bandh LIVE: Protesting farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana
Political parties, other groups support farmers' Bharat Bandh on Dec 8
Farmers' protest LIVE: Punjab CM, Amit Shah to meet on Dec 3 ahead of talks
Farmer leaders call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 if demands not met
-
Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7 pm
Home Minister Amit Shah will meet representatives of farmers at 7 p.m. in Delhi to discuss reforms in India's agriculture market that have sparked protests leading to nationwide shutdown on Tuesday. Read here
Not worried about budget deficit: FM
India will not worry about missing its budget deficit target as it seeks to step up spending to support the economy, its Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The government will ensure that state-owned enterprises continue with capital expenditure, she said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. Read here
Jio to launch 5G in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021, said Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday in the inaugural speech at the India Mobile Congress 2020. Sharing his ideas to make India the world’s preeminent digital society with ease of living for all, Reliance Jio chairman said the country is among the best digitally connected nations in the world, and in order to maintain the lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. Read here
PV retail sales rise 4.17% in November
Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales grew by 4.17 per cent in November to 2,91,001 units from 2,79,365 units in the corresponding period last year, while two-wheeler sales dropped 21.40 per cent to 14,13,378 units from 17,98,201 units in the year-ago period. Read here
90-yr-old British woman 1st in world to get Pfizer jab
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its rapid clinical approval. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU