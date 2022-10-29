Top Headlines: CBIC seeks details on digital assets, govt to form GACs

CBIC seeks details on digital assets from top crypto bourses

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought from India’s top cryptocurrency exchanges details such as the type of digital coins and tokens being traded and their valuation, and how they are divisible. Read more...



to form a council to advise on lifting any Twitter bans

Twitter Inc. will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints,” and big decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the group is convened, new owner said, addressing speculation that he might restore banned users to the social network immediately. Read more...



DoT may mandate local purchase of high-quality telecom equipment

The (DoT) might make it mandatory for private telecom service firms to buy some of their telecom equipment from indigenous manufacturers if they do not do so voluntarily, a senior DoT official has told Business Standard. Read more...



RBI governor cautions on backdoor entry in financial space

The use of technology has made financial entities more efficient, but it has also led to backdoor entry of unregulated players into the financial space that often do not abide by norms, (RBI) Governor said on Friday. Read more...

Want to see business plan to tackle arrears, issues: Centre asks Voda Idea

The (DoT) has asked Vodafone Idea (Vi) to come back to it with a business plan soon in light of its decision not to launch 5G services for now (unlike its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel) and in view of its assessment of the possible impact of BSNL’s impending launch of 4G in a few months and then 5G by August 15. Read more...



Govt has its way on social media grievance redress; GACs to be formed

Grievance appellate committees (GACs) to redress content-related complaints of social-media users will be a reality despite the objections of big tech firms. Read more...