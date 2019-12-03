Top headlines: Maruti Suzuki to raise prices, Lander Vikram found and more

to increase prices from January to offset rising input cost

The country's largest car maker India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Read More

Nasa Satellite Finds Debris Of Chandrayaan-2 Lander Vikram, Releases Pics

NASA has found the crash site and debris of India's Chandrayaan-2 Vikram moon lander following a tip from an Indian space enthusiast who examined pictures of the area of the moon taken by a US orbiting camera. Read More

Indian Navy submarines to get air-independent propulsion system from 2024

The state-of-the-art “air independent propulsion” (AIP) system that the Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO) is indigenously developing will be ready to drive the Indian Navy’s submarines from 2024 onwards. Read More

India will resume previous pace of growth, says CFA Institute CEO

Economic slowdown in India is cyclical and not structural, says Margaret Franklin, President and CEO, CFA Institute. In an interview to Samie Modak, Franklin, the first female head of the CFA Institute, says Indian need to invest in improving governance. Read More

IndiGo asks pilots to stop pushing Airbus engines to limit after shutdowns

IndiGo has told its pilots to stop pushing engines on its new Airbus SE jets to the limit when the planes are climbing, after India’s aviation regulator said the practice may have contributed to turbines failing in the air. Read More

Noida to get another metro line, Rs 2,682 crore project gets UP cabinet nod

The 15-km long line will take three years to build and it will connect Noida Sector 71 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park, said industrial development minister Satish Mahana. Read More

God save India's economy: Ex-FM Chidambaram on BJP MP's GDP remark

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambarm on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks that the GDP has no relevance, saying "God save India's economy". Read More