Top headlines: Piramal sells DRG biz, Amazon's 1 mn jobs India plan, & more

sells DRG business to Clarivate Analytics for $950 mn

on Friday said it has signed an agreement for the sale of its Decision Resources Group (DRG) business to US-based Clarivate Analytics for $950 million (over Rs 6,745 crore).

plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025: Jeff Bezos

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, said that it plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025 through investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

China's Great Wall to buy GM's Talegaon plant for about $300 mn: Report

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has agreed to buy General Motors' (GM) car plant in Maharashtra, two sources aware of the matter said, setting in motion its plan to build cars in the country.

China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war with US bites

China's economic growth slowed to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States and sputtering investment, and more stimulus steps are expected this year to help avert a sharper slowdown.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off, becomes second IRCTC run train

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off from here on Friday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, becoming the second semi high-speed train to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC.

President rejects Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh's mercy petition

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said.

Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in Senate, he calls it a 'hoax'



The historic impeachment trial of Donald Trump opened Thursday in the US Senate, as lawmakers took a solemn oath to be "impartial" in deciding whether to force the 45th US president from office.