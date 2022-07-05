Top headlines: Rupee falls to new low; SpiceJet flight diverted to Pak

falls by 41 paise to new low of 79.36 against US dollar

The fell by 41 paise to close at a new low of 79.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.04 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.02 and a low of 79.38. Read more

Delhi-Dubai flight diverted due to fuel indicator malfunction: SpiceJet

SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was on Tuesday diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said.

This is at least the sixth incident of technical malfunction happening on aircraft in the last 17 days. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the Tuesday's incident, along with the previous five incidents, the officials noted. Read more

pursues legal review of Indian orders to take down content: Report

is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content on the social media platform, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials.

The US company's attempt to get a judicial review is part of a growing confrontation with New Delhi. Read more

June automobile retail sales jump 27% on improved chip availability: FADA

Registration of automobiles across all categories rose at a brisk pace year-on-year (y-oy) in June as improved availability of semiconductors enabled automakers to increase output and dispatch more units to their dealers, the Federation of Auto Dealers Association (FADA) said on Tuesday. It jumped to 27.16 per cent to 1.5 million units compared to 1.2 million units in the same month a year ago. Read more