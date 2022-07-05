Top headlines: Rupee falls to new low; SpiceJet flight diverted to Pak

-
ALSO READ
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
Rupee slips below 75 against dollar; closes at six-week low
Rupee weakens to a new low; traders see currency breaching 79/$ soon
RBI steps in to stem rupee fall, defends 77.50 per dollar level
Rupee slips to fresh low against dollar for fourth straight trading session
-
Rupee falls by 41 paise to new low of 79.36 against US dollar
The rupee fell by 41 paise to close at a new low of 79.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.04 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.02 and a low of 79.38. Read more
Delhi-Dubai flight diverted due to fuel indicator malfunction: SpiceJet
SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was on Tuesday diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said.
This is at least the sixth incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the Tuesday's incident, along with the previous five incidents, the officials noted. Read more
Twitter pursues legal review of Indian orders to take down content: Report
Twitter is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content on the social media platform, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials.
The US company's attempt to get a judicial review is part of a growing confrontation with New Delhi. Read more
June automobile retail sales jump 27% on improved chip availability: FADA
Registration of automobiles across all categories rose at a brisk pace year-on-year (y-oy) in June as improved availability of semiconductors enabled automakers to increase output and dispatch more units to their dealers, the Federation of Auto Dealers Association (FADA) said on Tuesday. It jumped to 27.16 per cent to 1.5 million units compared to 1.2 million units in the same month a year ago. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU