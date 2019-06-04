Top news of today: OnePlus 7 sale, MG Hector bookings in India & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From sale to counting of votes of ZPTC, MPTC elections in Telangana, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

OnePlus 7 was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro in India last month. While the OnePlus 7 Pro has been on sale for quite a while, the OnePlus 7 will go on sale starting today. The phone will be available in the country via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

MG Hector will start taking bookings for the SUV from today. Bookings can be made through MG's official India website and the 120 centres that the carmaker has currently operational as of now.

3. PMLA case: summoned by ED today

earlier skipped his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said.

They said Vadra has cited bad health as the reason for missing the date.

The agency has now asked him to appear today to answer questions emerging from some fresh evidences brought out in the case, they said.

4. Dabholkar murder case: 2 accused sent to CBI custody till June 4

A Pune court on Saturday sent Vikram Dhawe and advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, the two accused in Narendra Dabholkar murder case, to CBI custody till today. The case is likely to be heard today.

5. ZPTC, MPTC votes to be counted on June 4 in Telangana

The counting of votes of the recently concluded elections to Zilla Parishad (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) will be done today. The counting will start at 8 a.m. and the results will be announced once the process is completed. Elections for 539 ZPTCs and 5,817 MPTCs were held in three phases on May 6, 10 and 14 in over 32,000 polling stations set up across the State.

6. Adani Ports & SEZ to consider dividend and buyback today

Adani Ports & SEZ, in its press note to the exchanges, informed that the company’s board will meet on June 4 to consider dividend and buyback.

The company’s board had on May 28 approved an audit of results for the final quarter of FY19. The company registered a 38.69% yoy growth in PAT at Rs 1,285.38 cr vs Rs926.77 cr in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income stood at flat Rs 3,492.72 cr against Rs 3,487.29 cr in the same period last year.

7. Special session of Goa assembly to elect new Speaker today

A special session of the Goa Legislative Assembly would be held here on June 4 to elect new Speaker, acting Speaker Michael Lobo said Tuesday.

The post of Speaker has been lying vacant since Pramod Sawant was sworn in as Chief Minister in March, following the death of the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

8. SC extends PG medical courses admissions to June 4 in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court extended the time to complete the admission process in post-graduate medical and dental courses up to June 4 in Maharashtra. The court pulled up the Maharashtra government over the way it was implementing the order on 10 per cent EWS quota in post-graduate medical and dental courses.

It directed the government to prepare a revised merit list for admission in post-graduate medical courses after removing the EWS quota given to students.



Gruh Finance seeks shareholders nod on June 4 for merger with Bandhan Bank



Gruh Finance Ltd has sought shareholders' approval on June 4 for the proposed amalgamation with Bandhan Bank through a share swap deal.

Gruh Finance's parent company HDFC has received RBI approval to hold 9.9 per cent in the merged entity from the earlier proposed 14.9 per cent.

HDFC holds 57 per cent in Gruh Finance at present, which has to be adjusted to make way for the 9.9 per cent stake in the merged entity, after the RBI nod, sources involved in the deal told PTI.