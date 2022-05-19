Top officers of Army, Navy, Air Force meet to review preparedness in East

-
ALSO READ
Indian Navy conducts workshop on artificial intelligence in Jamnagar
Priority to ensure high standards of operational preparedness: Army chief
Last rites of Brigadier Lidder performed with full military honours
Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam on Nov 21, submarine 'Vela' on Nov 25
China's military hardware export to Pak will affect security: Navy chief
-
Top officers of the Air Force, Navy and Army met in Shillong to review the operational issues and enhance interoperability among the forces in the eastern region, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.
The three-day Tri-Services Eastern Commandersin-Chief Conference, held at the headquarters of the Eastern Air Command, concluded on Thursday.
"The commanders exchanged notes on the peculiarities of operations in their respective domains, identify each other's strengths and arrive at mutually agreeable solutions to enhance interoperability and synergy between the three services," the spokesperson said.
They reviewed the progress made on various operational and logistic issues made since the last meeting, he said.
Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command Lt Gen Ajai Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral B Dasgupta and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita attended the meeting.
The meeting was hosted by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Air Command Air Marshal DK Patnaik.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU