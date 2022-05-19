Top officers of Army, Navy, Air Force meet to review preparedness in East

Top officers of the Air Force, Navy and Army met in Shillong to review the operational issues and enhance interoperability among the forces in the eastern region, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

The three-day Tri-Services Eastern Commandersin-Chief Conference, held at the headquarters of the Eastern Air Command, concluded on Thursday.

"The commanders exchanged notes on the peculiarities of operations in their respective domains, identify each other's strengths and arrive at mutually agreeable solutions to enhance interoperability and synergy between the three services," the spokesperson said.

They reviewed the progress made on various operational and logistic issues made since the last meeting, he said.

Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command Lt Gen Ajai Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral B Dasgupta and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita attended the meeting.

The meeting was hosted by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Air Command Air Marshal DK Patnaik.

