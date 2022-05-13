TPDDL, CBIP sign pact for training, skill development of professionals

-

TPDDL has signed a pact with the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) to conduct capacity building training and skill development of personnel, a statement by the power discom said on Friday.
The main objective of the agreement is to nurture and groom power sector professionals with the requisite skills through advanced training programs in areas like Smart Grid, Grid Automation, Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure, Drone Technology Integration among others, it said.
"We, at Tata Power-DDL, are committed to strengthen the power sector ecosystem by creating a knowledge pool of talent to cater to the changing demands of the sector," said Subir Verma, chief-human resources at TPDDL.
The power sector is undergoing a radical transformation and the alliance between TPDDL and CBIP will prove immensely beneficial for the sector professionals, he added.
