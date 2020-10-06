Traffic on Delhi's Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal to be affected for 3 days

-
Vehicular movement from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on Mathura Road will be affected for three days starting Tuesday night due to the ongoing work of Delhi Jal Board, the traffic police said.
The police on Twitter alerted commuters about the necessary traffic diversion which will be in effect from October 6 to October 8.
"Construction of underpass is going on at Ashram Chowk. Due to leakage of water on Mathura road, a portion of the road is slowly sinking, causing uneven potholes which hinder the smooth flow of traffic. This problem is endemic on Mathura Road between Ashram Chowk and Bhogal flyover," a senior traffic officer said.
In order to prevent further deterioration of the road, the Delhi Jal Board will be carrying out emergency repairs in this period, he said.
According to police, due to ongoing work of the Delhi Jal Board, traffic will not be allowed from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on Mathura Road from 10 pm to 6.30 am.
Besides, commercial vehicles and buses will be diverted from CRRI onto the Modi Mill flyover. Commuters will have to take a U-turn from below Kalkaji flyover then the Capt Gaur Marg, Ring Road to cross the Ashram flyover.
