Train 18 likely to be launched on Christmas between New Delhi-Varanasi

With the speeding up to 180 kmph between Junction and during a trial on Sunday, efforts are on to launch the first indigenously-built Trainset on December 25 from to

" also happens to be the birthday of late and it would be a tribute to the great statesman of the country if we manage to launch the next-generation train on that day," a senior Railways told IANS.

Since the input cost of the Rs 1 billion train is high, the fare structure will be also be higher than the normal fare.

However, the added that the decision on its launch date and fare are yet to be taken as the trial is not yet complete.

According to the tentative plan, the train will start from station at 6 a.m., and is expected to reach Varanasi, Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, at 2 p.m.

For the return journey, the train will start at 2.30 p.m., from and reach the capital at p.m.

It was a thrilling experience onboard during the various trials on Sunday -- including a speed run on a straight track, speed test on one degree curve at 150 kmph, and two degree curve at 140 and 150 kmph -- on 113 km stretch from to Kurlasi under the watchful eyes senior Railways officials as well as those from the transporter's Research Design and Standards Organisation.

Ladoos were distributed in the train when it clocked 180 kmph. The first sweets were offered to loco Gurjar and his

"We are quite excited to be part of this great occasion," told IANS after having the sweet.

"I feel proud to be part of this historic trial," added Yadav.

It was a smooth ride for those inside -- occupying rotating seats to match the direction of the train - as the became the first train to touch such high speeds on the Indian

The train started its trial run at 9.30 a.m., from and returned to the junction at 6 p.m., after negotiating several rivers, bridges and curves.

The Trainset does not require a locomotive as it is a self-propelled on electric traction, like metro trains.

Now the Trainset has to undergo what is called a long confirmatory run and also test its emergency braking distance before it gets a clearance from the Commissioner, Railway Safety (CRS) for commercial operations to commence.

"We are expecting the trials to be over in a week and after that we will seek CRS clearance," said the

Although the speed touched 180 kmph during Sunday's trial run, the Train-18 will only be allowed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph in its commercial operations.

After the successful completion of 115 kmph test run on the Bareli-Moradabad section last week, the next-generation train -- indigenously developed at Chennai's Integral Coach -- is required to undergo the 180 kmph trial run here till December 4.

Equipped with world class facilities, the Rs 100 crore Trainset aims to take passenger-comfort to a new level with onboard WiFi, a GPS-based information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points, and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to occupancy and weather.

The 16-coach train will have two executive compartments with 52 seats each, and trailer coaches will have 78 seats each.

( can be contacted at akdas2005@gmail.com)

--IANS

arundas/sac/ksk