Trainer aircraft overturns at Thiruvananthapuram airport, pilot safe

A flight training for student pilots overturned at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The is safe, the official said.

The incident occurred at 11.36 am when the training of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology, while taking off on a solo flight veered off from the runway and overturned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)