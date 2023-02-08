JUST IN
Trainer aircraft overturns at Thiruvananthapuram airport, pilot safe
Aero India: Flight operations at B'luru airport to be impacted for 10 days
BRS MP K Keshav Rao moves suspension notice in Rajya Sabha on Adani issue
PM to reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha today
G20: Kishan Reddy, Rupala to address Tourism Working Group meet in Gujarat
Forest cover goes up by 6.95% in Telangana between 2015 to 2021: Report
Tourism can help in economic transformation, rural development: Minister
Global space economy to reach $1 trn in coming years: Ex-Isro chief
Budget Session: Census paused, no plan to hike amount under PM-Kisan & more
India will take leading role in oil requirement till 2045: OPEC report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
J-K anti-encroachment drive: Police stop Mehbooba's protest march to Parl
icon-arrow-left
With a focus on China, Nyoma advance landing ground to be upgraded
Business Standard

Trainer aircraft overturns at Thiruvananthapuram airport, pilot safe

The incident occurred at 11.36 am when the training aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology, while taking off on a solo flight veered off from the runway and overturned

Topics
aircraft | Pilot | Thiruvananthapuram airport

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

aircraft, plane, flights, air travel, aviation
Representative Image

A flight training aircraft for student pilots overturned at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The pilot is safe, the official said.

The incident occurred at 11.36 am when the training aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology, while taking off on a solo flight veered off from the runway and overturned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on aircraft

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 14:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.