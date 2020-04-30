Travel issue with Haryana to be resolved soon: Delhi Health Minister Jain

-
After reports surfaced that health workers are facing problems in commuting via Delhi-Haryana border to their respective workplaces amid the lockdown, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that this issue would be "resolved soon."
"We are in touch with the competent authorities in Haryana. It will soon be resolved," said Jain, while speaking to ANI.
It is worth mentioning that some of the health workers and those rendering essential services were stopped by the cops at Delhi-Haryana border during the last couple of days.
The borders have been sealed by the Haryana government in a bid to check the spread of the virus.
