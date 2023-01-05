Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Mild tremors felt in two Karnataka districts, create panic among residents
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt across north India
Earthquake tremors lasting 5 seconds felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas
Quake of 6.8-magnitude kills over 46 in China, leaves trail of destruction
Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia's Java island jumps to 268
-
Tremors were felt in the national capital and adjacent areas on Thursday evening, the second time in a week.
According to the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 5.9, struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The quake was at a depth of 200 kms below the earth's surface.
The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday (New Year night), according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
The temblor, epicentred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar, struck at 1:19 am on Sunday.
The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.
Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU