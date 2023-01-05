JUST IN
Climate change adversely affected rain patterns: Union Jal Shakti Minister
Business Standard

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan

Tremors were felt in the national capital and adjacent areas on Thursday evening, the second time in a week.

Earthquake | Afghanistan | Delhi-NCR

Photo: Shutterstock

Tremors were felt in the national capital and adjacent areas on Thursday evening, the second time in a week.

According to the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 5.9, struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The quake was at a depth of 200 kms below the earth's surface.

The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday (New Year night), according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

The temblor, epicentred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar, struck at 1:19 am on Sunday.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:33 IST

