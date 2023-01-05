Women dragging death case: Court sends five accused to police custody

-
ALSO READ
Home Ministry seeks report from Delhi Police on Kanjhawala incident
Culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on Kanjhawala woman's death
AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner today over Kanjhawala incident
Rs 10 lakh compensation for Kanjhawala victim's family, announces Delhi CM
Delhi BJP to gherao CM if Kanjhawala case not sent to fast-track court
-
A court here on Thursday remanded in police custody for four days the five men accused of causing the death of the woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance in the national capital.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand.
During the hearing, the investigating officer said their further custody was required as police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused had taken to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim woman had got entangled under the vehicle after being hit.
The IO also said one of the accused was "planted" as the driver of the vehicle.
He said all of them were subjected to sustained interrogation over the last three days in custody.
The victim Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for about 12 kilometres. Her bruised and battered body was found on the road in Kanjhawala.
The Sultanpuri police station has registered an FIR against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving on public way.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU