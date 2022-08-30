Trial run of M'bai's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 to be conducted today

The trial run of Mumbai's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 will be conducted on Tuesday at Sariput Nagar in Aarey area, an official said.

This marks an important development in the realisation of the Metro track shrouded in controversy.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy will attend the event.

The Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect Colaba in south Mumbai with the western suburbs.

The construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey, a forested land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi Park was one of the first decisions reversed by the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Last month, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had fervently appealed to the new government "not to stab Mumbai in its heart" by going ahead with the construction of the car shed at Aarey.

