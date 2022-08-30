Chargesheet to be filed soon in Sonali Phogat murder case, says Goa CM

-
In a response to the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that a confidential report had been sent to Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana and the chargesheet would be filed soon.
"We've sent the confidential report to Haryana CM. I am satisfied with the investigation done by our police team. Five people have been arrested. Soon chargesheet will be filed," Goa CM said.
On sealing Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, where Sonali Phogat partied hours before her death on August 23, the Chief Minister said, "We have been given instructions to seal it. So as per DGP's instructions, it has been sealed."
Earlier on Monday, Sawant said that if the need arises, the Sonali Phogat murder case will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.
Earlier, Goa Police had said that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case.
The two accused- Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - have been arrested and further investigations are on, the Goa Police said.
The Goa Police arrested two more persons - Edwin Nunes and suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar - in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said on Saturday.
The Police said that the investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by a person named Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased were staying.
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 08:52 IST