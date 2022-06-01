Tripura gets first-ever virtual court for traffic e-challan cases

-
-
The first virtual court for traffic e-challan cases in Tripura was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of High Court of Tripura here on Wednesday.
Justice S Talapatra, Justice T Amarnath Goud, Justice Arindam Lodh, Justice SG Chottapadhyay and senior state government officials were present at the inaugural function.
Today is yet another red letter day for the High Court of Tripura as virtual court for traffic e-challan cases has come up. With this, the litigants don't need to come to the court to pay fine, Justice Mohanty said during the event.
Asserting that litigants are the focus of the judiciary, the chief justice said, Whatever may be we are or working in whatever category - judges, registry and police officers - we all come under the umbrella of the Constitution. Everything we do or don't do is aimed at serving the people of our country.
Justice Mohanty said e-court was introduced in the state so that litigants don't need to come to the court for justice.
Tripura is one of the leading states in the country when it comes to providing facilities to the litigants and I thanked Justice Talapatra for his good work in creating many judicial facilities under the guidance of the e-court committee of the Supreme Court, he said.
Justice Mohanty also lauded the role of the state government for extending fullest support to the High Court.
Justice Talapatra while speaking at the programme exhorted the state government to make all out efforts to popularize the virtual court for e-challan cases.
Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Agartala has been designated as the virtual court for traffic e-challan cases.
If any person violates traffic rules, the traffic police will generate a challan against the violator. It will be registered with the designated virtual court electronically. If violator(s) want to pay fine he or she will make it through any system of online payment, said Shubadip Saha, the Deputy Registrar of the High Court.
After Guwahati, Agartala is the second city in the northeast where e-challan cases are made functional.
In Agartala, around 7,000 to 7,500 traffic violation cases are registered with the traffic police in a month.
