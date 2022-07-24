Tripura logs 446 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity ratio at 12.14%

-
ALSO READ
BJP removes Biplab Deb, chooses Manik Saha as Tripura CM ahead of polls
Counting underway for Tripura bypolls in 4 seats amid tight security
Tripura CM Manik Saha wins crucial by-election from Town Bardowali
Tripura's economy sees lifeline in GST collection, resource mobilisation
Tripura gets first-ever virtual court for traffic e-challan cases
-
Tripura on Sunday reported 446 new COVID-19 cases, 230 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 1,04,728, a health department bulletin said.
The toll rose to 922 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.
The fresh COVID fatality was reported at GB Pant Hospital here, and the patient had other ailments, a health department official said.
At least 293 people recuperated from the disease Since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,01,357, the bulletin said.
The daily positivity ratio stood at 12.14 per cent, up from 11.61, as the fresh cases were detected from 3,673 sample tests, it said.
Tripura now has 2,380 active patients, and most of them are undergoing home quarantine.
The state government has already issued an advisory in a bid to prevent the rising infection trend and urged people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.
The state-level COVID task force has not been asked to impose any stringent measure such mandatory test for those who are entering into Tripura. We are monitoring the situation," the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU