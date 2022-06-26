Counting underway for Tripura bypolls in 4 seats amid tight security

Counting of votes was underway for the by- to the four assembly seats in on Sunday amid tight security, officials said.

The counting began at 8 am for the bypolls to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats, held on June 23, they said.

The votes were being counted across three centres, they added.

Over 78 per cent of total 1,89,032 people had cast their votes in the . Twenty-two candidates are in the fray.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, is contesting from the Town Bardowali assembly constituency. He has to win this election to continue as the chief minister.

In the Agartala seat, Sudip Roy Barman, who had resigned as a BJP MLA and joined Congress in February, is pitted against BJP candidate Ashok Saha.

Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies witnessed a multi-corner electoral fight with all major political parties -- BJP, Congress, Left Front, TMC and Tipra Motha fielding candidates.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the areas where the by-election was held. Police said they are maintaining a close vigil on the situation.

