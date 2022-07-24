Mumbai reports 238 Covid-19 cases, two deaths, recovery rate at 98%

-
Mumbai on Sunday recorded 238 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,912 and the toll to 19,640, a civic official said.
The addition to the tally was less than the 266 recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.
Only 33 of the new cases are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.
The recovery count increased by 274 during the day to touch 11,01,455, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,817, he said.
The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai reached 1,77,64,239, including 9,385 carried out on Sunday, he said.
As per civic data, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.024 per cent.
