Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests positive for Covid-19 a second time

-
ALSO READ
Rift in Chhattisgarh Cong: CM Baghel, rival Deo to meet top leadership
Chhattisgarh sees 9 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 41
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 4,509 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh clocks 4,645 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 2,454 new cases, 12 deaths
-
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second time Singh has contracted the coronavirus infection after he tested positive in September 2020.
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader tweeted that he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and will comply with the home isolation protocols.
Singh appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Singh.
A day earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 511 coronavirus cases and one fatality.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU