Maharashtra reports 2,015 Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

on Sunday reported 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the tally to 80,34,261 and the toll to 1,48,062, an official said.

The addition to the tally was less than the 2,336 reported on Saturday, but the deaths increased by one from the previous day when five people had succumbed, he said.

Of the new cases, Pune circle reported 680, followed by 462 in Mumbai circle, 313 in Nagpur, 209 in Nashik, 107 in Kolhapur, 85 in Akola, 81 in Aurangabad and 78 in the Latur Circle.

Three deaths were reported in Mumbai Circle, two in Nagpur and one in Pune circle, as per state health department data.

The recovery count increased by 1,916 to touch 78,71,507, leaving with 14,692 active cases.

Pune leads with 5,075 active cases, followed by 1,817 in Mumbai and 1,476 in Nagpur, the data revealed.

It also showed the state's recovery rate was 97.97 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

The overall number of tests conducted in was 8,29,16,041, including 37,741 since Saturday evening.

figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,34,261; fresh cases 2,015; death toll 1,48,062; total recoveries 78,71,507; active cases 14,692; total tests 8,29,16,041.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)