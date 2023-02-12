JUST IN
Business Standard

Tripura polls: Border with B'desh, inter-state boundaries to be sealed

In a bid to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Tripura, the international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries will be sealed from Monday, a senior poll official

Topics
Tripura elections | Bangladesh | border

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Tripura elections, CPI (M), left, Manik Srkar, BJP, ipft, congress, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura , BJP victory in tripura,CPI(M), RSS, narendra modi, hemanth kumar biswa
Representational image

In a bid to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Tripura, the international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries will be sealed from Monday, a senior poll official.

Elections to the 60-member assembly of the northeastern state will be held on February 16.

The international border with Bangladesh and the inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram will be sealed from Monday, following instruction from the Election Commission," Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao told reporters on Sunday.

The BSF, which has been "maintaining strict vigil along the India-Bangladesh border", has been asked to seal the boundary for free and fair elections, he said.

Dinakarrao also said the commission will launch checking at hotels, hostels and marriage halls from Monday, 72 hours before the polling, to ensure that "outsiders do stay in a particular area where he or she is not a voter".

Stating that the ongoing campaign for the ensuing elections will end at 4 pm on Monday, the CEO said candidates can request their respective returning officers to enhance security arrangements during the voting if they face threats and intimidation.

The casting of votes through postal ballots for polling staff, security personnel and other officials is scheduled to be over on Monday, he said.

"Over 56,000 voters have exercised their franchise through postal ballots. A total of 65,000 such ballots were issued in all the 60 assembly constituencies," he said.

On the deployment of state armed police for the elections, the CEO said they are "performing duties with great integrity".

Notably, former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar had on Saturday voiced concern over the deployment of state armed police for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Counting votes will take place on March 2.

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 22:22 IST

