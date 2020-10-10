Scientists detect antibodies in blood, saliva samples from Covid patients

-
ALSO READ
Oxford vaccine shows protection against Covid-19 in monkeys: Study
Lab-made mild virus mimics Covid-19, can aid drug, vaccine discovery: Study
Ladakh reports 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now stands at 4,195
Hope for vaccine: Coronavirus strains show little variability, study finds
New low-cost test can diagnose coronavirus in just 20 minutes: Study
-
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have documented the persistence of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 in hundreds of patients with Covid-19 at least three months after symptom onset.
The study, published in the journal Science, points to the IgG class of antibodies as the longest-lasting antibodies detectable in the patients during this time frame, and may serve as promising targets to detect and evaluate immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
"These antibodies could be detected at similar levels in both blood and saliva suggests that saliva could be used as an alternative biofluid for antibody testing," said study authors, including those from Harvard University in the US.
In the first study, Anita Iyer and her team measured antibody responses in the blood of 343 patients with Covid-19 for up to 122 days after symptom onset -- and compared these responses to those of 1,548 control individuals sampled before the pandemic.
The researchers focused only on antibodies specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein's receptor-binding domain.
To provide a baseline, the researchers estimated sensitivities of IgG, IgA, and IgM antibody types at 95 per cent, 90 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively, for detecting infected individuals between 15 to 28 weeks after symptom onset.
Among these antibodies, spike protein-specific IgM and IgA were short-lived, dropping beneath detection levels at around 49 and 71 days, respectively, after the appearance of symptoms.
In contrast, spike protein-targeted IgG responses decayed slowly over a period of 90 days, with only three individuals losing them within this timeframe.
Levels of spike protein-specific IgG strongly correlated with levels of neutralizing antibodies in the patients.
The researchers also did not observe cross-reactivity of any SARS-CoV-2-targeting antibodies with other "common cold" coronaviruses.
Similar to Iyer's research, another study found that while IgA and IgM antibodies targeting the spike protein's receptor-binding domain rapidly decayed, IgG antibodies remained relatively stable for up to 105 days after symptom onset in 402 patients with Covid-19.
The researchers detected spike protein-specific antibodies in the saliva, as well as the blood, of these patients.
"Given that the virus can also be measured in saliva by PCR, using saliva as a biofluid for both virus and antibody measurements may have some diagnostic value," the authors wrote.
--IANS
bu/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU