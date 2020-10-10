Regeneron's antibody cocktail may offer protection against Covid-19: Study

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump credits antibody drug for quick recovery from coronavirus
Nasal vaccine prevents coronavirus infection in mice, says new study
What are antibody therapies and who is developing them for Covid-19?
Singapore scientists discover five antibodies capable of combating Covid-19
Now, a tracker that tells you about progress of Covid-19 vaccine, treatment
-
The experimental antibody cocktail which US President Donald Trump received when he tested positive for COVID-19 offers benefits against the novel coronavirus infection, according to a new study in animal models which provides more evidence of the clinical potential of the therapeutic.
While earlier studies had shown that the cocktail of two antibodies targeting the coronavirus spike protein could be used to neutralise the pathogen, scientists from the American biotechnology company Regeneron noted that further research in multiple animal models is needed to test the effectiveness of the formulation.
In the current study, published in the journal Science, the researchers tested REGN-COV2 in rhesus macaques, which manifest mild COVID-19 symptoms, and in golden hamsters, which show symptoms that are much more severe, including rapid weight loss.
They found that when the cocktail was administered three days before challenging the macaques with the virus, the treatment almost completely blocked establishment of infection.
According to the scientists, this ability of REGN-COV2 "matches or exceeds the effects recently shown in vaccine efficacy studies using the same animal models."
"These findings highlight the therapeutic potential of (this approach) to both protect from and treat SARS-CoV-2 disease," the researchers noted in the study.
When the macaques were treated with the drug one day after infection, they said there was faster viral clearance than in controls who had not been treated with the cocktail.
In the hamster model, the study noted that the animals treated with the drug two days before infection exhibited a "dramatic protection from weight loss," and decreased viral load in the lungs.
The scientists also reported benefits for hamsters treated one day after infection, as compared to controls.
"In conclusion, our data provide evidence that REGN-COV2 based therapy may offer clinical benefit in both prevention and treatment settings of COVID-19 disease, where it is currently being evaluated," they wrote in the study.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU