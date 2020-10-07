Tripura reports 237 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 27,545

At least 237 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the state to 27,545, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 298 with no fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

West district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 161 COVID-19 deaths so far, the official said.

now has 4,624 active cases, while 22,600 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three people have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 4,04,691 samples have been tested for in the northeastern state thus far, he added.

