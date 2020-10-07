Tripura reports 237 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 27,545

-
ALSO READ
Tripura Covid-19 tally at 26,362 with 296 fresh cases; three more deaths
Tripura reports 332 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally now at 26,066
Tripura reports 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 25,734
Tripura reports 559 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths
Tripura reports 535 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional fatalities
-
At least 237 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the state to 27,545, a health department official said.
The death toll remained at 298 with no fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
West Tripura district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 161 COVID-19 deaths so far, the official said.
Tripura now has 4,624 active cases, while 22,600 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three people have migrated to other states, the official said.
A total of 4,04,691 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the northeastern state thus far, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU