Tripura reports 524 new coronavirus cases, state tally reaches 13,836

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to



13,836 on Friday as 524 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's death toll to 129, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,475, while 8,212 people have been cured of the disease so far, and 20 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state had reported its highest single-day spike of 590 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

West district, under which Agartala falls, has so far registered 72 deaths.

has tested 2,87,021 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

