JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Puducherry reports 591 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day toll of 20 deaths
Business Standard

Tripura reports 524 new coronavirus cases, state tally reaches 13,836

The fresh infections have taken the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 5,475, while 8,212 people have been cured of the disease so far, and 20 patients have migrated to other states

Topics
Tripura | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Health workers in PPE kit playing with a child at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex, temporarily converted into a COVID care center, in New Delhi.
West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has so far registered 72 coronavirus deaths.

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to

13,836 on Friday as 524 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 129, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,475, while 8,212 people have been cured of the disease so far, and 20 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state had reported its highest single-day spike of 590 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has so far registered 72 coronavirus deaths.

Tripura has tested 2,87,021 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU